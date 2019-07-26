English Open set to return to Crawley

Snooker’s top stars will be back at K2 Crawley in October for the 19.com English Open.

The world ranking event was staged at the Sussex venue for the first time last year, featuring cue kings such as Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby, John Higgins, Mark Williams and Stuart Bingham. Sussex ace Mark Davis reached the final before losing 9-7 to Bingham.

This year’s 19.com English Open will run from October 14 to 20. It is the first of the 2019/20 Home Nations series, with snooker’s top stars battling for prestigious titles and the chance to win a £1 million bonus.

The event starts with 128 players in a flat draw, all needing to win seven matches to take the £70,000 top prize.

Tickets are now on sale, starting at just £10, and fans are strongly urged to book quickly as certain sessions will sell out fast.

Fans can take advantage of our opening offer by booking all-day tickets for any of the first four days of each event for just £15. This offer has limited availability and will only run until September 2 so don’t delay.

Students can buy all-day tickets from just £8, while an Event Pass offering seats for every session of a tournament is just £160.

World Snooker Chairman Barry Hearn said: “Since we introduced the Home Nations series in 2016, these four events have provided so many moments of great drama and incredible matches.

“From a fans perspective the wonderful thing about these tournaments is the chance to see 128 players in action all at the same venue, with a multitude of top stars to watch for the price of a single ticket.

"At every event we see amazing stories and new faces showing their ability on the big stage, while the big guns like Judd Trump, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Neil Robertson and John Higgins are regular winners of the trophies.

“Anyone who loves the thrill of watching live sport featuring players at the very peak of their powers should get their tickets booked quickly and look forward to the Home Nations series. These events are growing and we have exciting plans to develop the fan experience at the venues this season.”