Ex-Crawley amateur boxer ready for professional debut

A former Crawley amateur boxer and Horley schoolboy is set to make his professional debut on the undercard of a heavyweight grudge match at the O2 arena this month.

Louie Lynn, who now lives in Banstead first walked through the doors of the Crawley Amateur Boxing Club 12 years ago aged just ten to begin his boxing career.

Kevin Mitchell (middle) Lynn (right) after winning GB Championships

Lynn boxed on eight occasions for Crawley, and admits he learnt a lot from his first club.

He said: “Crawley boxing club was a great club I started my boxing there when I was about ten years old, I went up there and I loved it. It’s a great club and I owe and learnt a lot there as well.”

The 22 year-old has turned pro after a successful amatuer career that saw him pick up an featherweight (56kg) ABA Elite Championship and GB Championship, however he has just signed a seven fight deal with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn.

The former Oakwood school student will make his debut on March 24 at the O2 on the undercard of the Heavyweight grudge match between Dillian Whyte and Aussie Lucas Browne which will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports.

Lynn says his decision to turn pro was based on the fact he did not make the GB team, with his current trainer, former British and Commonwealth champion Kevin Mitchell, helping him land a deal with Hearn.

“I was hoping that if I got on the GB team it would be a good stepping stone before I eventually turned pro, but it’s always been my dream to turn pro and be a world champion.

“Kevin Mitchell was close with Eddie Hearn, he was his promoter and had a lot of fights with him, Kevin rang him up and told him about me and Eddie rang the head GB coach Robert McCracken and asked what I was about.

“When I met Eddie he told me Rob McCracken told Eddie I was a very good boxer and because I won the ABA’s and the GB championships it helped” he said.

Lynn says described having such an experienced figure like Mitchell in his corner as ‘amazing’ and admits he hopes to aspire to the heights that his trainer once reached.

He said: “It’s amazing to have someone like him who believes in me and has been there and done it all is massive and it inspires me as that is what I aspire to do.

“I look up to him and I respect him as both a fighter and a person so to have him in my corner is such a great thing.”

Lynn added he wishes to be competing at least four times this year but feels he can box up to eight times and has told fans to expect an ‘exciting performance, with fast hands and fast feet with lot’s of class.’