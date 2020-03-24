Golf courses and clubs close following government's new coronavirus rules

Golf courses and clubs have been ordered to close following the government's major crackdown on people's movements.

Last week England Golf issued a statement saying courses were still able to stay open - but that advice has now changed.

Golf courses have stayed open - until now / Picture: Getty

A new statement said: "Following on from the Prime Minister's statement of 23 March, golf clubs, courses and facilities in England must now close.

"It is England Golf’s position that this deeply regrettable, but highly necessary and responsible course of action must be implemented with immediate effect and be maintained until further notice.

"The government has identified an urgent need to introduce new restrictions on public life and on non-essential businesses opening their doors.

"This has been done to limit the spread of the coronavirus and relieve the growing pressure on our National Health Service.

"Keeping golf courses open is simply no longer compatible with the updated policy of government which is designed to save lives in a time of national emergency.

"The health and wellbeing of the nation is the only consideration that matters at this moment in our history.

"These are incredibly testing times for the country. The golf industry cannot be shielded from the economic and social ramifications caused by this temporary shutdown of normal life.

"We would like to assure the golfing community that England Golf staff will continue to work remotely with all affiliated golfers, clubs and counties to try and minimise the damage caused by this suspension of regular golf club life.

"We will continue to signpost clubs and counties to the latest government advice and schemes designed to help the economy cope with the disruption caused by coronavirus."