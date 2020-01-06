Head helps Aussies complete whitewash - Bopara, Salt, Rashid and Jordan have mixed T20 fortunes

In our first Sussex Cricket winter watch of the 2020s, the spotlight is on Travis Head and action from the Big Bash League in Australia and the Bangladesh Premier League.

Head was once again in Test action with Australia as they looked to whitewash neighbours New Zealand in the third Test of the series.

Head - who will play for Sussex this summer - failed to carry on his good form from the second Test as he made just 10 in Australia’s first innings score of 454, before not batting in the second innings as Australian declared on 217/2 to set New Zealand a target of 416 to win.

The Australian bowlers dominated once more as the Aussies won by 279 runs to claim a 3-0 series whitewash.

Ravi Bopara, another world star who has joined Sussex, continued his Bangladesh Premier League campaign with his side Rajshahi Royals as they looked to consolidate a finals spot.

The Royals started the week badly with a 74-run loss to Dhaka Platoon and a 47-run loss to Rangpur Riders, with Bopara making 38 runs in total. The Royals bounced back with a 30-run win over Rangpur Riders with Bopara named man of the match as he hit 50 not out off just 29 balls.

Bopara helped continue the Royals' good run as they beat Sylhet Thunder by six wickets with the all-rounder finishing one not out as his side went top of the table.

In Australia, Phil Salt and Rashid Khan’s Adelaide Strikers had a difficult week as they suffered back-to-back defeats versus Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers.

Salt was dismissed for a duck versus the Thunder and despite Rashid Khan providing a stellar all-round performance as he took 1-44 with the ball before smashing 40 in an 18-ball cameo, the Strikers lost by three runs.

The Strikers looked to bounce back against the other Sydney side and looked like they might when they made 176/6, with Salt and Rashid chipping in with 25 and 14 not out respectively.

However, the Sixers chased the target down with just three balls remaining as they won by seven wickets, despite Rashid denting the batting order with figures of 1-34.

Chris Jordan had a better week with his Big Bash side, Perth Scorchers, with the men in orange taking on Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes.

Their first game of the week saw them take on Brisbane Heat and Jordan was in decent form, taking of figures of 1-20 as the Scorchers won by 40 runs.

However, he did not fare well in the Scorchers game versus Hobart Hurricanes with Jordan going wicketless and making just 1 with the bat as his side lost by eight runs.