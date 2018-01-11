HOCKEY: Fuller’s brace helps Crawley 2nds to victory

Crawley 2nds kicked-off their New Year in style with a fine 3-2 win at home to Horsham 4ths in the Sussex Men’s Open League Division 2.

After creating some early chances, James Fuller smashed the ball across the face of the goal which was deflected into the net off a Horsham defender.

After a shot was saved by the Horsham ‘keeper, the ball fell to Alex Foxcroft who calmly tucked it away.

Horsham grew in confidence in the second half and eventually scored despite Jamie Westwood’s best efforts as postman, the ball got through, 2-1.

With a sniff of a chance, Horsham then scored an equaliser with a back post tap-in the result of more pressure.

All of a sudden Crawley realised they were in a match and woke up, the intensity suddenly appeared and Horsham were instantly on the back foot.

Alex Coote and Kane Paterson made some driving runs into the Horsham half, ably supported by Thomas Mackintosh and Liam Mulcalhy on the wings.

The pressure told when Fuller calmly collected the ball in the D and took it onto his reverse and swept it into the corner of the goal for 3-2.

This time Crawley didn’t let Horsham back in the match, and shut them out to win.

Crawley 2nds: Rockingham, Foxcroft, Patel, Westwood, Teale, Robinson, Coote, Paterson, Mulcalhy, Donaldson, Mackintosh, Fuller, Mansfield