If Yems did not know the extent of the task facing him beforehand he surely does now - Crawley Town opinion

If Crawley Town fans are expecting things to change with the appointment of John Yems they will have to wait at least until Saturday when Port Vale are the visitors.

At Stevenage all of the existing problems remained plainly evident. If the new man was expected install enthusiasm in his charges all we learnt was that “he ain’t no Duncan Ferguson”.

It was unfortunate that struggling Stevenage were the opposition as teams in their situation are Crawley’s bête noir. We simply don’t perform in matches we should win and I can’t remember when we did. The opportunity was there to show the Reds had turned the corner but it was not taken and we need to hope the goalless draw was a false start and not indicative of what is to follow.

The match was dour in the extreme and it was midway through the first half before there was a goal attempt and then it was from the home side. Maybe the board’s cautious appointment was reflected by the approach on the pitch.

The attacking intent picked up with the arrival of substitute Mason Bloomfield although he didn’t personally threaten anything. Bez Lubala came more to the fore but he played inconsistently and he was not alone. By the end the teams had each managed to get just a single shot on target such was the mediocre standard of the play.

Of course it is unreasonable to expect Crawley to look like world beaters overnight but an improvement (any improvement) would have been welcome. If Yems did not know the extent of the task facing him beforehand he surely does now.

On the contrary Edu Rubio couldn’t have asked for more as he marked his brief spell as interim head coach with a sparkling 7-0 defeat of Southern Combination League highflyers Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup. The visitors gave a good account of themselves against a fiery young Reds line up but were overwhelmed in the later stages.

At times it seemed like a training ground exercise as is often the case when the players make more noise than the crowd which numbered a mere 152 at Horsham. But this was a full blooded cup tie with no quarter asked or given which was really appreciated by the chilled Crawley fans.

In a rewarding evening for the temporary boss Bryan Galach and Paolo Okoye both hit doubles for their first goals for the club and Denzeil Boadu also got off the mark. Gyliano van Velzen and Mason Bloomfield scored the others and, but for some superlative work by Lancing keeper Taylor Seymour, the rampant Reds attack would have hit double figures.

With no disrespect to plucky Lancing we shouldn’t read too much into a result like this but Rubio showed that the club had a number of attacking options to consider before the next League Two game at Stevenage.