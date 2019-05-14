Ifield skipper Jack Groves praises overseas for 'showing class' against Goring

Ifield captain Jack Groves was delighted with his side’s good start to the season in beating Goring by 50 runs.

He praised Sri Lankan overseas player Prasansana Jayamanne who scored 100 runs to set-up their win against Goring.

Groves said: “It was a really good win and one that we needed at the beginning of the season.

“Pransansana batted really well and showed his class.

Did you read?

Three Bridges v Cuckfield video highlights now online

David helps Three Bridges to first Winn of season

Plenty to DIScover in big day at Sussex HQ



“I really hope he continues this form! He showed how to build an innings and then accelerate on when needed.”

Ifield collected a maximum 30 points after the 50-run victory over Goring in a rain affected match thanks to a run-a-ball century from Jayamanne and solid contributions from Sam Dorrington, Alex Norrington and Luke Morris.

Graeme Dean, standing in as skipper for the day in the absence of Jack Groves, won the toss and decided to bat first and despite the early loss of Tom Wragg, Ifield made a solid enough start.

Alex Norrington and Jayamanne looked comfort-able against the visitors’ attack and took the score to 86 before Norrington was bowled for 36.

Morris (36) and Dorrington gave excellent support to Jayamanne who went on to make a hugely impressive run-a-ball century before being stumped for exactly 100.

Dorrington kicked on and reached an unbeaten half-century as Ifield finished on an impressive 254 for 5 off a revised 41 overs.

Goring made a reasonable start in their run chase and had 35 on the board before Dan Groves bowled the potentially dangerous Maynard for 19.

Pittham, coming in at number three, was the pick of the visitor’s batsmen but once he was caught by Morris for 40 off the bowling of debutant Liam Mavin the Goring run chase stalled.

A number of Goring batsmen got into double figures but wickets fell steadily via all six bowlers with the stand-out wicket being the excellent run-out of Watkins by Dorrington.

Goring were all out for 204 in the final over of their innings and Ifield were victors by a comfortable 50 runs. This was a welcome return to form for Ifield and they will hope to build on this result when they visit league leaders Billingshurst in their next game.

Groves is viewing their next clash seriously against second-placed Billingshurst who have won their opening two games. He said: “We know Billingshurst will be strong and up for it on the back of two wins but we’ve got to be confident in our own game.”