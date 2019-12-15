Internal politics and Valiants' defence stifles Reds - Crawley Town opinion

It’s not just at Westminster that politics raises its ugly head and Crawley Town fans were stunned by the news of the sacking of Operations Director Kelly Derham and the rumoured resignations of other members of staff.

The West Stand seemed united in condemnation of both the decision and the manner of its implementation. The execrable and platitudinous Club Statement served to illustrate how poorly the Board of Directors had handled whatever problem they perceived they were solving.

Of course nobody expects to hear the truth from them but maybe they will attempt to calm the waters by sending Kelly a nice Christmas card.

At a time when some foreign owners of EFL clubs have received a very poor press it is particularly unfortunate that the shrewd and beneficent Ziya Eren has been so ill served by his minions. That is his problem to solve but it is the club at large that will suffer by the understandable reaction of benefactor Paul Hayward who apparently is withdrawing any further financial support.

The club has enough problems without matters being made worse by ill-judged and precipitate actions by the board especially at a time when home support is dwindling further due to the lack of success on the field. Some reflection by the board and a review of their own actions would not go amiss.

I commented last week on the absence of any obvious improvement in the standards of the Reds’ play following the appointment of the new manager. One week was obviously too soon but the goalless draw against Port Vale only showed that there has been no progress whatsoever.

True the team battled hard but bravery and team spirit has never been a problem. The fans’ main concern has usually been a lack of quality especially in the final third. Crawley failed to score against Port Vale partly because of some great goalkeeping by Scott Brown but mostly they lacked composure and self belief in front of goal.

It might have been different had Nathan Ferguson’s spanking half-volley not hit the crossbar after just ten minutes. The Valiants then shaded a close first half, showing excellent passing skills that Crawley couldn’t match and they kept man of the match Glenn Morris busy.

After the interval Reds took the game to the visitors and created enough chances to have won comfortably but they failed dismally to press home their advantage. Some players genuinely earned their wages but others (the usual suspects) displayed their regular shortcomings.

Sorting out that aspect will test John Yems’ motivational qualities but his post match interview left me with the impression he already feels out of his depth and he sounded as if he wished he was somewhere else. I just hope I have totally misread the situation and that I soon have to eat my words.