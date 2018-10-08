James Westlake's brilliant year gets even better

James Westlake’s brilliant year got better on Sunday when he won the Brighton 10 mile race.

In April former Hassocks footballer Westlake was sixth British finisher in the London Marathon, in June he set a new course record winning the Worthing 10k before he was selected for the Great Britain team to run in the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon, which takes place on October 21.

Westlake finished the Brighton race in a personal best time of 51.17.

After the race, Westlake tweeted: "First place finish and new PB at Bright 10. Great way to finish a block of training and can now look forward to the taper. All steam ahead to Toronto in a couple of weeks time!!