Jones’ comeback fight for Bellotti’s Commonwealth title is ‘great opportunity’

Ben Jones’ comeback fight for the Commonwealth Featherweight title against undefeated Reece Bellotti has been confirmed.

The Capel and Crawley boxer, 35, will be aiming to win what would be his biggest ever title live on Sky Sports in London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, February 3.

We brought you news of plans for the fight in last week’s paper and on Tuesday night Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn announced the clash.

It will be Bellotti’s first defence of the title and Jones’ maiden bout since he lost a challenge for the very same belt in a split-decision defeat to Jason Cunningham in April.

Bellotti, 27, who has a perfect 11-fight record, claimed the Commonwealth title himself in a stoppage success against Cunningham at York Hall in October.

Jones said: “This is a great opportunity for me to fight on what is such a great arena in front of 18-20,000 people.

“It came about as a consequence of my last fight - I have the experience and the board thought I should fight the true Commonwealth champion since Jason Cunningham wasn’t the best - Reece Bellotti is.”

Jones is delighted by the amount of interest already shown in the fight from his supporters and is looking forward to selling a bumper number of tickets.

He said: “I cannot believe it - I am taking numbers now ready for the tickets being available this weekend and I expect I will need 400-500 or more!”

The duo will face off on the undercard of the Lawrence Okolie and Isaac Chamberlain fight.