Miami nice for Jones as he aims to prepare for title fight in America

Capel and Crawley boxer Ben Jones is aiming to fly to Miami to prepare for his forthcoming Commonwealth title challenge against reigning champion Reece Bellotti.

The former WBO Inter-Continental Featherweight champion and WBO European Super Featherweight champion is now aged 35 but relishes training.

Jones does not think it will be problem making the weight and getting into his best shape for the fight, which will be held at the London O2 Arena on February 3 on the undercard of the Lawrence Okolie and Isaac Chamberlain fight.

Jones said: “I’ve got four weeks to go - I am not the sort of person who slouches around and puts on weight. I’m not a smoker or a drinker so I’ve never got that much weight to lose.

“I’m hoping to go to Miami to train but so far don’t know who I will be sparring with. I will look for people who are also building up to important fights, so they will be hungry for good practise.”

Jones believes the unbeaten Bellotti’s lack of experience at fighting the longer contests could play into his hands.

He said: “He’s a good, talented, up and coming fighter. He has knocked out ten of his opponents but is not used to his fights lasting the distance, and this could be my advantage.

“I am not called Ben ‘Duracell’ Jones for nothing; I keep on going. Bellotti has not fought anyone who has fought back. It’s a whole different game and my knowledge and experience are my advantage.”

Tickets priced £40, £60, £100 and £150 are available from Jones’ Facebook page or www.matchroomboxing.com