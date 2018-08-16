Nicole Pavitt qualifies for Horse of the Year Show with Speedi victory

Copthorne’s Nicole Pavitt won the British Horse Feeds Speedi-Beet HOYS grade C qualifier at the British Showjumping National Championships.

Victory meant she qualified for the Horse of the Year Show.

Arena three saw a very large British Horse Feeds Speedi-Beet HOYS grade C qualifier get underway with 82 competitors, tackling the testing course built by Krissy Spiller. Each fence posed a different question and caught many out, leaving 16 combinations to go through to the jump off.

Rising to the occasion with eight-year-old gelding HC Cornet, Pavitt prevailed to take the sought after HOYS qualifier.

The West Sussex-based showjumper travelled up for the day to contest this class as well as the Equitop Myoplast Senior Foxhunter Masters with Gianni HC.

Nicole was originally drawn to go last in the jump off but as she was due to go in to her other class, she moved up the order to go in third.

She said: “As I was moved up the jump off order I knew I had nothing to lose and I was a little unprepared, so I just went for it.

“I am so pleased to have won and to have qualified him for HOYS.

“I had been aiming him at the Foxhunter but this just wasn’t his year for it.”

The Horse of the Year Show will take place from October 3-7 at Birmingham’s NEC.