Olympian Brad Hall hopes to raise £12,000 to compete at bobsleigh World Championships

Olympic bobsleigher Brad Hall is raising cash so GB can enter a two-man team at the 2019 World Championships in Whistler, Canada during March.

Hall is looking to raise £12,000 to rent a world class bobsleigh and the freight costs to transport it to Canada.

25/02/2018 - Team GB compete in the four man Bobsleigh, at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games. Pictures by Andy Ryan/Team GB SUS-180227-103115002

Former Hazelwick pupil Hall, 28, is the pilot for both the two-man and four-man teams.

He has set up a funding page to help raise the funds to help them compete as part of their preparations for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Hall revealed: “We are reaching out to our supporters and the public to enable us to rent a competitive two-man bobsleigh, giving us a chance at the World Championships next month.

“UK Sport have given us a transition grant this year to fund our four-man team, but this does not cover the two-man event.

“We need a top result at the World Championships in Whistler for continued support to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

“We truly believe we are capable of this, if we can rent a world-class two-man Bobsleigh.”

The money will pay for the team to rent a two-man bobsleigh for the build-up and duration of the event, which costs £1,000 per week for six a total of weeks.

All donations will receive personal thanks from the team on social media and will receive a signed photo from the team.

Businesses may also have the opportunity to advertise on their bobsleigh.

