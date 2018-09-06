Pool ace Morray Dolan reaches quarter-final at Dresden Open

After the summer break Morray Dolan was back on the international baize at the Dresden Open in Germany.

Playing American 10ball pool Dolan faced a tough qualifying group with heat inside the venue registering 37 degrees.

Winning four from five matches convincingly he progressed to the last 32.

Dolan went through the gears to run out the match 6-4. In the last 16 Dolan played perfectly racing to a 6-0 victory. to reach the quarter-final for the third successive year. However Dolan’s opponent dominated to win 6-2.

He said: “Three consecutive quarter-finals at a major German event is fantastic but I am disappointed not to take the title this year. I’m happy with my performance but I’m determined to raise the bar and provide my sponsor Fury Cues with a championship title.”