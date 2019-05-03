Promoted Three Bridges 'know they are good enough' to compete in county's top-flight

Three Bridges captain Matt Blandford is confident his side will have no problems adjusting to life in the Premier Division after last season’s promotion from Division 2.

A successful 2018 meant Bridges returned to Sussex cricket’s top-flight for the first time in five years.

Neighbours Ifield, who won promotion to the Premier Division last term, floundered in their new surroundings facing many current and recent Sussex county players and were immediately relegated back to Division 2.

Blandford is optimistic that his side won’t suffer the same fate as their local rivals, and backed his squad to stay in the division.

He said: “The aim is simple for this season; we must win games of cricket.

“We know we are good enough and have good enough plans to win games.

“If you win games then the league takes care of itself.

“Our squad is built to compete at the highest level.

“We’ve been working hard for a long time to reach this standard and I feel we will have no problems adjusting to the step up.”

Three Bridges also confirmed that last season’s leading wicket-taker has agreed to rejoin the club, along with a new spin-bowler.

Blandford added: “We have re-signed our overseas from last year, New Zealander David Winn.

“He was great for us on and off the field and we are delighted to have him on board.

“We also have signed a new all-rounder, Adam Jones.

“He’s a young left-arm spinner who bats in the middle-order and he’s just moved to the area.

“I’m delighted to have him on board and can see him producing big performances for us.”

During the off-season Blandford spent the winter playing for Howick Pakuranga CC in New Zealand.

The Auckland-based side boast a sizable Bridges contingent, as Blandford was joined by Winn, Mike Rose, and Luke Bellars in his adventure down under.

The Bridges captain believes his stint in New Zealand has made him a better player.

He continued: “My time over in New Zealand has been amazing. I’ve loved every second of it.

“I was lucky enough to play at a club with a great group of guys and together we’ve managed to win the Premier T20 and two-day competitions.

“The squad we have over here is ridiculously talented, with several pro’s, so training and playing with them all winter has definitely helped me personally as a cricketer.”