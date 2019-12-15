Reds just need a bit more composure in front of goal - Crawley Town opinion

With all the behind the scenes turmoil at the football club last week you could have thought that this was going to affect the team’s performance, but new manager John Yems wasn’t going to let that happen.

Over the 90 minutes the Red Devils created at least six golden opportunities to open the scoring it was either great goalkeeping by the visitors minder or just lack of awareness by the players not to pass the ball for an easy tap-in.

Yems brought Ashley Nathanial-George into the side with Ashley Nadesan reverting to the subs bench for the only change from the draw at Stevenage – there was no place for Tom Dallison who was now available from his suspension which surprised some supporters.

The first half was played in a subdued atmosphere as supporters were still trying to get to grips of the week’s events, and to be frank the first half performance didn’t give the home crowd any encouragement, had Nathan Ferguson effort from outside the penalty area hit the back of the net instead of the cross bar or Ollie Palmer's chance been scored then it might have changed the atmosphere.

The visitors did have chances but with Glenn Morris still commanding his goal area and Joe McNerney and Jordan Tunnicliffe marshalling the defence the potent Vale striker Pope was not having any freedom.

The second half was much improved with the home side pushing forward at every opportunity and again creating but failing to capitalise – the support suddenly woke up and started to get behind the team – the visitors were being held in their own half for long periods and the Red Devils tried to find that one opening to take the lead.

It was a game that the home side should have won, but at the end of the game, a 0-0 result which on paper isn’t great, but it’s a start, that’s now two games not conceding, they just need to fine tune the efforts on goal and then we will see scoring opportunities taken.

They need to take that performance into the game next Saturday at Oldham and I’m sure that three points will be there of the taking – just need a bit more composure in front of goal.

Up Up and Away.

Our next away league match is to another struggling side Oldham Athletic on Saturday 21st December with a 3pm kick off - We are running a supporters coach to this game – we depart from the stadium at 7.30am and cost for all travelling is £20.00 – please contact Alain 07771-792346 to book on. We have organised a buffet stop at the Kilton Inn, Knutsford before the game which is included in the fare.