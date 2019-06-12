Reid's 76 helps Horley to four-wicket victory against Sheen Park

Horley Cricket Club’s first team moved up to second in the Surrey County League Division One table, turning around last year’s loss against Sheen Park to win by four wickets.

With the ground wet, Horley skipper Charlie Robins won a vital toss and put Sheen Park in, then he and Guy Derham set the tone with some great bowling.

Sheen Park were under pressure, with Robins taking two wickets – catches by Jonathan Barnett and Richard Waddington - and the hosts never really recovered as each bowling change continued to create chances.

Sam Remfry found his length to bowl batters three and four and the two spinners, Barnett and Trevor Stevens, bowled extremely well together and picked up three and two wickets respectively, showing that bowling in the right areas would bring rewards.

Sheen Park did well to bat the full 50 overs and put on a par total of 160-9.

Horley opened the batting in a very positive manner and took to the Sheen total with ease.

Ben Remfry was unlucky to get out early, as he was looking good again, but Waddington and Matt Reid steadied the ship and continued with the positive outlook against good line and length bowling.

Horley were looking very much in control and set for a good win when Reid was given out lbw after scoring a solid 76.

Horley then lost a few quick wickets, including Waddington for 32, but they managed to finish the game off with four wickets to spare.