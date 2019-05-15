George Fleming bowls

Roffey, Mayfield, Burgess Hill, Bognor Regis, Ifield, Goring-by-Sea - Sussex Cricket League action picture special

Our photographer Liz Pearce had a busy weekend taking pictures of 1st Central Sussex Cricket League matches.

Liz attended Roffey v Mayfield, Burgess Hill v Bognor Regis and Ifield v Goring-by-Sea. Here are a selection of here pictures from this games

Roffey celebrate the wicket of Harry Finch

1. Roffey v Mayfield

Roffey celebrate the wicket of Harry Finch
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Rob Sharma on the attack for Mayfield

2. Roffey v Mayfield

Rob Sharma on the attack for Mayfield
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Rob Sharma takes a run

3. Roffey v Mayfield

Rob Sharma takes a run
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Australian Ben Manenti prepares to bowl

4. Roffey v Mayfield

Australian Ben Manenti prepares to bowl
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8