RUGBY: Crawley under-12s lose out to Crowborough

Under-12s

After several cancelled matches, Crawley were glad to be playing in their second match of this campaign.

Blue sky and sunshine at the picturesque Crowborough ground was a perfect setting and the two teams didn’t disappoint, with some really good passing rugby.

Unfortunately for the Crawley team, their opponents were always one step ahead.

Although Crawley did well to hold up Crowborough in early phases, the more experienced outfit always seemed to have players in space and made it count with excellent finishing.

Crawley demonstrated the progress made in training by being much quicker to the breakdown than in their first match and keeping their shape but were comfortably beaten in the end.

In his first season playing rugby, Crawley’s man of the match Callum Newman typified the team’s never say die attitude and along with his team-mates gave 100 per cent.

If your son is in Year 7 and interested in joining please contact Liadan Currie Crawley Under 12 manager on 07967343032 or liadancurrie_crfc@hotmail.co.uk to start your free trials