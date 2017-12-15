Running Trailblazers hold Christmas event

Crawley’s charity-affiliated running club the Trailblazers are back with another fundraising event celebrating the run-up to the festive period, called the 12 Laps of Christmas.

Taking place at 11am this Sunday, the event will see the team run 12 laps of Tilgate Park.

Anyone is welcome to join in with the fun run, not just members of the running club. Participants can run as many or as few laps as they’re comfortable with, and once the running is over, people are welcome to stay to mingle and learn more about The Trailblazers.

The Trailblazers are open to people of all abilities. Whether you are new to running and looking for people to help get you started, or more experienced and just looking for people to run with, all are welcome. Training sessions take place on Tuesday evenings at 7.15pm outside Crawley Hospital.

For more information contact Aaron McDonald: 07969252962 email: a.douglas.mcdonald@gmail.com