SKF offering free taster sessions at dojo open day

SKF Martial Arts are looking forward to opening the doors to their dojo at their self defence open day this Sunday, March 24 from 10am-2pm.

They will be welcoming the community to find out a bit more about training with SKF and what we can offer you as individuals and families.

Welcome manager Kate Bagnall said: “We have chosen to focus on fitness and in response to increasing enquiries, self-defence.

“There will be a martial arts based fitness session at 11am and a self-defence taster session at 1pm where you can learn practical life skills in a safe environment.

“There will also be pre-bookable karate/kickboxing tasters available during the open day and all the sessions are free.”

There is a growing trend within martial arts that students are turning to the discipline for reasons of self-defence and we are in the best possible position to deliver that locally.

The knowledge and experience held by chief instructor Jacey Cashman and his respected team of instructors ensures we can support our students in achieving their personal goals.

Bagnall added: “Our club ethos is Martial Arts for all and we have a fully inclusive policy. Everyone is welcome at our Dojo, whatever their age or ability.

“Take control by booking your free taster session!”

Get in touch with the team by calling 01293 532127/07789 539150, via email at info@skfkarate.com or book online via www.skfkarate.com

