St Francis clinch place in cup final after thriller

St Francis 2nd XV The Friars had cause to celebrate this weekend after managing to gain a win over a feisty Hastings & Bexhill 3s in the Salver Cup semi-final.

Their 30-17 home win was an enthralling match to watch.

The Friars whom were over the line first but only for Hastings to retaliate with two tries, one of which was converted.

A penalty try came next for the Friars just before the half-time whistle leaving the score line at 12-12.

But in the second half,despite a sudden hit back from Hastings, the Friars found their fifth gear which saw the ball going out wide to their backs and attacking their opposition’s defence relentlessly.

This eventually lead to a further couple of tries on top of an early converted penalty for the Friars and as their confidence continued to build they became unstoppable against a tiring Hastings side.

Captain Alex Minnis said: “I am so proud of the team on the pitch today, each and everyone of them put in the hard yards and we worked incredibly well together.

“It is amazing what you can achieve if everyone is on the same page. Our defence was particularly strong but also our discipline was sublime.”