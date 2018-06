St Francis Rugby Club are to hold sessions in O2 Touch rugby.

This is a minimal contact sport played by both men and women of all abilities in a fun and friendly environment.

Sessions are taking place at St Francis RFC at Southgate Park, Southgate Avenue, Crawley RH10 6HG on Thursdays starting tonight Thursday, June 7 from 7-9pm.

Anyone going along is advised to wear loose, comfortable closing and to bring water with them.