Superwoman Storey to run her 200th marathon

Copthorne marathon runner Pam Storey is hoping to reach an incredible milestone when she competes in what will be her 200th marathon.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the famous Dambusters raid, she is going to contest the Dambusters Challenge at Reculver in Kent, which is where Barnes Wallis tested his bouncing bomb.

Storey, 70, is to raise money for local charity International Ministries.

She said: “I moved to Copthorne in 1995 and in 1997 I joined Kingdom Faith Church where I met Gerry and Rose George from Pound Hill whose Charity, Advance International Ministries, is supporting a community in Kiyindi, Uganda. I began fundraising for them and am now a Trustee and official fundraiser.

“We have built a church, a medical centre and schools for over 500 children, including boarders. The buildings are yet to be completed but work is ongoing.

“I love WW2 British aircraft particularly the Lancaster Bomber and I would like to run a special marathon. If any one would like to sponsor me you can make a donation via the PayPal account: donate@advanceinternational.org.uk Please state 200th Marathon.”

