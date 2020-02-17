Sussex ace Jordan helps England to thrilling T20 series win ... Evans, Head and Wyatt in form with bat

Sussex’s Chris Jordan had a solid IT20 series with England in South Africa – and was delighted to help Eoin Morgan’s side to a thrilling 2-1 series win.

After drawing the ODI series, England made a real statement by winning the series with the T20 World Cup eight months away.

Jordan started well with the ball, taking 2-28 at the first T20 in East London, but was unable to help England to a victory as they lost by one run.

The second T20 ended in the visitors winning by two runs, with Jordan taking 2-31 and producing some of his trademark yorkers.

Jordan went wicketless in the third T20, which was another thriller as England took the series 2-1, as they won by five wickets in Centurion.

Laurie Evans was in action with England Lions as they finished off their unofficial ODI leg of their Australia tour.

The Lions led 2-0 going into the final game in Sydney against a New South Wales XI.

Evans made 24 in the Lions total of 293 in a 52-run win.

Travis Head, who will play for Sussex in 2020, was back in Sheffield Shield action with South Australia as they bounced back after a tough start to the season when they played Western Australia, winning by 109 runs.

Head made 46 and 49 in his return as captain.

Danni Wyatt and Freya Davies played for England Women against New Zealand in a warm-up match before the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Wyatt made 42 and Davies took 0-27 as England cruised to a six-wicket win in Adelaide.

There was some good news for Jofra Archer as he was named debutant of the year by ESPN Cricinfo, beating Pakistan opener Abid Ali and West Indies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.