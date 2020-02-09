Sussex stars Jordan, Wyatt, Davies and Evans aid England bids for cricket glory

Sussex stars have been in action around the world in England’s ODI series in South Africa plus England Lions and England Women’s white-ball series.

England ODI series versus South Africa was one in which Chris Jordan was looking to impress.

In the first ODI, Jordan made one not out and took 1-31 in England’s seven-wicket defeat in Cape Town. Jordan bowled only two balls in the rained off second ODI but still managed to get a wicket, trapping Temba Bavuma leg-before for the second game in a row.

In Sunday's third ODI in Johannesburg, Jordan went wicketless as England won by two wickets to draw the series 1-1.

In Australia, England Women continued their tri-series versus Australia and India. Their third game of the series was against India, with England looking to bounce back following their defeat to them in the first game of the series.

Contributions from Sussex pair Danni Wyatt (14) and Freya Davies (0-25) helped England to a four-wicket victory.

Next up, England were unable to continue their winning run as, despite a contribution of 11 runs from Wyatt, England fell to a 16-run defeat to Australia.

England Lions continued their unofficial ODI series in Australia as they attempted to continue their winning start.

Laurie Evans failed to continue his strong form in the second unofficial ODI at Carrara, as he only made 11 in England Lion’s four-wicket victory over Cricket Australia XI.

The Lions third and fourth unofficial ODIs were washed out, meaning the England Lions wrapped up the series with one to go.