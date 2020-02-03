Sussex winter watch: Jordan boosts England - Archer ruled out - Wyatt wows 'em - Evans stars for Lions

England started their preparations for their three-match one-day series ins South Africa by taking on a South Africa Invitational XI in two warm-up matches - and Sussex's Chris Jordan featured for the visitors in both.

He finished 14 not out and took 2-31 in the first game, England winning by 77 runs, and finished two not out and returned figures of 1-22 as England lost by four wickets in the second.

Jofra Archer, who had been rested for England’s ODI squad, has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series versus South Africa. The World Cup-winning fast-bowler picked up an elbow injury in the Test series versus the Proteas which saw him miss the final three Tests of the series.

In Australia, England women began preparations for the T20 World Cup with a warm-up game versus an ACT XI followed by the start of their T20I tri-series versus Australia and India.

Danni Wyatt was in fine form versus the ACT XI as she made 77 in England’s total of 191 as the visitors won by 47 runs. However, she was unable to replicate her form versus India in England’s first game of the tri-series as she only made four runs as England lost by five wickets.

England bounced back as they beat Australia a day later with England winning via a Super Over, Wyatt hitting 17 in England’s original total of 156 and Freya Davies chipping in with the ball, returning 1-23.

Laurie Evans was in action with the England Lions, taking on Cricket Australia XI in an unofficial ODI in their first match of their tour of Australia. Evans produced a superb knock of 94 to help chase down the target of 282 as England Lions won by six wickets.

It was a big week for Phil Salt, Travis Head and Rashid Khan as they looked to help guide Adelaide Strikers into the final of the Big Bash League.They took on Sydney Thunder with a win taking them through to the “Challenge” round with a victory in that taking them through to the final.

However, they were unable to get past the Thunder as despite Rashid Khan (1-24) and Head (1-9) helping restrict the Thunder’s total to 157, the Strikers were unable to chase it down as they were bowled out for 140 with contributions of 32 from Head, five runs from Salt and a duck for Rashid.

Off the field, Salt and Ravi Bopara were named in the MCC’s squad for their tour of Pakistan, with former Sussex player Ajmal Shahzad playing a key role as head coach.