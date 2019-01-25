Table-toppers Crawley Lightning maintain unbeaten record with first ever win over Bognor Regis Amazons

Undefeated Crawley Lightning made it six wins from six in the BasketballSUSSEX Women's Division after they recorded a 62-59 away win after extra-time against Bognor Regis Amazons on Tuesday.

The result meant Lightning picked up their first ever victory over the Amazons and they now lead second-placed Brighton Cougars by two points at the division's summit.

In a nail-biting encounter, Lightning started strong with six unanswered baskets before Bognor made any mark on the scoresheet, finishing the first quarter up by five.

The Amazons answered in the second quarter with a point to prove. Unfortunately, Lightning let their discipline drop and sent Bognor to the foul line several times where they punished the ladies of Crawley.

Lightning, unwilling to the let Bognor take control of the game, regrouped and hustled hard but the resurgent Amazons lead by one at half-time.

In the third period Lightning took the game to Bognor, allowing only four points to be scored to their 15. A solid defence and fresh legs allowed Crawley to capitalise on their hard work, as they built a ten-point lead by the end of the quarter.

Going into the fourth quarter, with both teams eager to win, the fight continued. The Amazons stepped up their defence to put the pressure on Lightning, and with 30 seconds left Bognor tied the game with a three-point effort to force extra-time.

With five minutes on the clock, Lighting were focussed and upped the intensity to creep away from an ever-chasing Amazons. Baskets were exchanged but Lighting proved they had nerves of steal as Crawley took the game 59-62.

Lightning will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the BaskeballSUSSEX Women's division when they take on Brighton Cougars in a top-of-the-table clash on Monday, January 28.

Tip-off will take place at 8:15pm at Holy Trinity School.