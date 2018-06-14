TF Sport claim British GT Championship victory at Silverstone

TF Sport came back from a collision at the Silverstone 500 to clinch victory in the British GT Championship.

TF Sport, who are based in Salfords, Surrey, now lead the British GT Championship with three rounds to go.

They were centre stage on Sunday with their two Aston Martin Vantage GT3 cars.

After 20 laps Nicki Thiim was trailing the Nissan GTR by 15 seconds.

Meanwhile the third-placed car of Graham Davidson, which had lost time in the opening laps, was catching Nicki quickly.

Davidson made a move to pass Thiim at Becketts corner, but underestimated his speed and spun Thiim off the circuit. Luckily no damage was caused.

Davidson was later handed a ten-second penalty.

After all the cars had completed their first pit stops, a group of five cars were now racing for the lead, with the TF Sport sister car now in first.

Thiim handed over driving duties to Mark Farmer who quickly set off in hot pursuit of the lead cars back in seventh spot.

The red rocket, which had led for such a long time, dropped back in the second hour because of a seat mechanism problem for the driver.

Thiim had caught the rest of the leaders with stunning pace, moving into third place.

During the final round of pit stops #11 Aston Martin delayed coming in, meaning, when Nicki took over driving duties for the final time, they were in first position.

The battle was on behind him for second spot.

In the final 30 minutes of an incredible three-hour race, the Aston Martin battled its way up the field to within one second of the Lamborghini.

Until the end of the race the gap seemed to be constant – the fast Aston Martin just couldn’t find a way around.