Those 38 Reds fans deserve a lot of credit - Crawley Town opinion

Thirty-eight Crawley supporters made the 500 mile round trip to Grimsby on Sunday for the last match this decade for the team – it wasn’t the best of starts with the visitors conceding a second minute goal from the first Grimsby attack, but as the game panned out over the 90 minutes Crawley deserved the share of the points when Ashley Madesan equalised minutes before half time.

Crawley’s Glenn Morris was the busier of the two keepers throughout the game and made two exceptional saves to keep the well-earned point.

Although John Yems kept to the same team as started the game against Northampton they couldn’t find that spark to get them to produce the same level of performance, but take nothing from the side they did battle of the full 90 minutes and on another day could have taken more.

The second half was similar to the first with both teams showing a lot of endeavour but no final finishing to deserve to win the game.

With another point in the bag, they climbed up another place to 15th in the league, and that is now one defeat in five matches for Yems, a good if not spectacular start for his tenure as manager.

You can’t give enough credit to the supporters who went to the game – travelling by car, train or our minibus they came and supported the team for 90 minutes on a cold afternoon on the East Coast – most of would have settled for a point before the game, even more having gone down so early in the match.

It was a long journey on our part, the only saving grace being a Sunday, the traffic was extremely light on both the trips there and back with no traffic hold ups.

It was a long day but as we approached back to the stadium at 10pm a chorus of the song 500 miles was sung - everyone in a buoyant mood.

After the away Colchester match on New Year’s Day, we have two Saturday home matches coming up against two of the top side – Forest Green Rovers and Bradford City – if the Red Devils play as good as they did against Northampton and battled as at Grimsby then they shouldn’t be worried about these two side. Just go out and build of the current form.

Up Up and Away.

Our next Saturday away game is on the 18th January when we travel to Walsall – a team we have already beaten on their ground earlier in the season in the Caraboa Cup – our coach will leave from the Stadium at 9.30am and cost is £20.00. Please contact Alain to book on 07771-792346.