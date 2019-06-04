Three Bridges show they mean business in the Premier Division by beating Brighton & Hove

Three Bridges picked up a great 29-run win against Brighton and Hove at the Barker/Meads Oval and showed they mean business in the Premier League.



Bridges’ bowlers Adam Jones (4-19) and Archit Patel (3-30) in tandem were 'incredible', according to captain Matt Blandford, not allowing the batsmen to score any runs and taking regular wickets.

Blandford praised: “Huge credit goes to Conor Golding, Joe Walker and Aaran Brown for getting us up to what we knew would be a competitive score.”

Blandford won the toss and chose to bat first on a flat looking pitch.

Opening pair Ollie Blandford and Conor Golding got off to a great start reaching 71-0 off 10 overs.

Golding in particular looking in fine form hitting 51 before he was caught on the boundary.

Blandford, David Winn and Jones all fell cheaply as Brighton spinners Jon Goldstraw, former Scotland international Matt Machan and Sussex player Delray Rawlins settled into their work.

Luke Bellars batted with solid defensive technique, when he had to retire hurt due to a dodgy hamstring Bridges were essentially 120-5 at drinks.

The Brighton spinners continued their strangle hold and picked up Walker (26) and Tom Blandford after drinks.

One of the real strengths for Bridges is all 11 players can bat really well and this was shown by Brown striking 26 from number nine to take Bridges up to 171 all out.

Just like the Bridges innings Brighton got off to a good start with Bryce Hounsome (32) and Steven Crosby (33) putting on 71 before Ollie Blandford and Archit Patel picked up the pair.

This bought the key Brighton pair Machan and Rawlins to the crease.

They started well hitting boundaries at will but Machan made an error hitting Jones straight to a fielder in the deep for 19.

Rawlins also fell to Jones for 24, caught by heroic substitute fielder Jack Williams.

Once those two had gone Bridges had the game in their sights.

Jones accounted for Hugo Gillespie (1) and Tim Jarvis (0) to end with figures of 4-19.

Patel (3-30) was excellent again, Rose and Ollie Blandford came back to finish the game, bowling Brighton out for 146.

Man of the Match: Adam Jones

Next week Bridges host East Grinstead in the first timed game of the year.