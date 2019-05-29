Three Bridges suffer defeat after Silva (102) stars for Mayfield

Three Bridges suffered a 141-run defeat at the hands of Mayfield after the hosts treated them to fine batting display.

Mayfield’s Kaushal Silva led the way with 102 and combined with opener Matt Cooke to put on 119 for the opening stand.

Brothers Ollie (2-45) and Matt Blandford (2-52) took two wickets each as did Archit Patel (2-1490 as Mayfield made 262-6 in 50 overs.

Bridges were dismissed for 121 with overseas player David Winn putting up the biggest resistance with 39.

Mike Rose was the next highest scorer with 17 and Archit Patel made 16.

For Mayfield, Joseph Sarro took 4-25 while David Hooper grabbed 2-18 and Rohan Sharma took 2-26.

Bridges are home to Brighton & Hove this Saturday at the Barker/Meads ground in Three Bridges Road, starting at 11.30am.