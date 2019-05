Three Bridges Cricket Club beat neighbours Crawley by eight wickets in the T20 Cup first round on Sunday.



Crawley set a target of 123-7 in their innings with former Bridges star Hisam Ul-Haq top scoring with 44.

Paul Clifford, who has returned to his former club from Ifield, made 26 playing lower down the order.

Bridges notched up their 124 in 19 overs for the loss of just two wickets.

Archit Patel took 3-19 for Bridges while batsman Joe Walker was not out on 47.