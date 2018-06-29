Tickets on sale for Crawley’s English Open

Crawley will host a major snooker tournament for the first time later this year, and tickets are now on sale.

There’s a special World Cup offer of just £10 for all day tickets, so fans are strongly urged to book quickly to take advantage.

The English Open will run from October 15 to 21 at K2 Crawley. The world ranking event will feature 128 of the world’s leading players, battling for the famous Steve Davis Trophy.

Last season the tournament was staged in Barnsley and Ronnie O’Sullivan took the title, in a strong field which included the likes of Mark Selby, Judd Trump, John Higgins and Mark Williams. A top class line up is expected again in Crawley.

The World Cup offer gives fans the chance to buy all-day tickets for the first four days of the tournament (Monday October 15 to Thursday October 18) for just £10. And with the action taking place on up to eight tables at once, it’s an incredible chance to see a wide range of the best snooker stars on the planet.

This offer only runs until the end of the football World Cup, that’s until Sunday July 15. And a limited number of tickets at this discounted price are available, so fans must book fast!

All-day tickets for the showpiece final on Sunday October 21 are available for £55, and there’s also an Event Pass available which gives access to every session of the whole tournament for just £160!

Televised by Eurosport and Quest, the English Open is the first of the 2018/19 season’s Home Nations events, to be followed by tournaments in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Once again there will be a £1 million bonus on offer to any player who can win all four Home Nations events over the 2018/19 season.

Book tickets now by calling 0871 620 7052 or visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets

League 2 live blog - transfer news and rumours among Crawley Town’s rivals



Jade Lally aims high with new coach Duquemin