Top snooker stars head to Crawley for Open

Snooker kings including World Champion Mark Williams and world number one Mark Selby have had their first round matches scheduled for next month’s English Open in Crawley.

The first ever major snooker tournament to be staged in Crawley runs from October 15-21 at K2.

The following first round matches have been scheduled:

Monday, October 15 1pm: Mark Williams v opponent, Not before 7pm: Mark Selby v opponent.

Tuesday, October 16 1pm: John Higgins v opponent: Not before 7pm: Judd Trump v opponent. Other stars taking part include: Neil Robertson, Shaun Murphy, Barry Hawkins, Kyren Wilson, Mark Allen, Luca Brecel, Stuart Bingham, Stephen Maguire, Ryan Day, Anthony McGill, Marco Fu and Jimmy White.

Televised by Eurosport and Quest, it is the first of the season’s Home Nations series with the winner banking a massive £1 million bonus.

Tickets are on sale now and start at just £10.

All-day tickets start at just £20, and there are still a limited number of tickets available for the showpiece final on Sunday October 21, with all-day tickets at £55.

There are also a limited number of Event Passes which give access to every session of the tournament for just £160!

For ticket details visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets or call 0871 620 7052.