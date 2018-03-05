Video: Muay Thai Mayhem slideshow

The Lumpini Fight Team hosted their club show labelled ‘Muay Thai Mayhem’ in Crawley this weekend, with professional Thai boxing and boxing on display.

There was 14 Lumpini fighters in action with nine boxers and five Thai fighters competing with two Class A prestige professional Thai boxing bouts headlining the show, and one English Prizefighter title fight headlining the boxing bill.

Dylan Burke celebrates his win. Picture by Fight Photography

Owner of the Crawley Martial Arts centre and head trainer for the Thai Boxers, John Jarvis said he was ‘over the moon’ with the show.

He said: “I was over the moon with the show too be honest the support has been the best for a long while and it run very smoothly we started on time, the whole team were amazing.

“Paulo has done a great job helping me the boxers looked wicked, we only had two loses all night with the Thai boxers which is amazing, overall very happy.

“The main thing for them is to develop, they can’t definitely win but they can develop and put a 100 percent in which they do with their training and their mindset is amazing and they all give 100 percent in the ring and we can’t ask for any more of them.

Jarvis’ son, George competed in his second professional Class A Thai boxing bout as he took on Spain’s Marco Diaz in a 72 kg contest. George established a heavy well timed body kick from the first bell whipping in the kicks from range, Jarvis cut Diaz in the second round following a chopping elbow leaving a nasty gash on his opponents forehead.

George continued to showcase his dominance tripping his opponent to the canvas twice however the fight came to and end in the fourth round as Jarvis caught his man with a beautiful switch hit left hand leaving Diaz unable to beat the ten count.

After the fight George said: “I’m very very happy with the performance, I trained very hard for this fight probably the hardest I have ever trained because I knew he was a tough opponent. I knew if I didn’t come into the fight correctly I wouldn’t get the result I did today.

“A win’s a win but a stoppage just gives you that bit more confidence and it shows that you can stop someone and it will give me the confidence going into other fights so I’m really happy to get the stoppage today.”

New Addington man Dylan Burke topped the bill as he took on another Spanish opponent in Pablo Colado in a Class A professional bout.

Burke settled into the bout after finding home to snappy sharp head kicks whilst also showcasing a good range of boxing skills when his opponent was in close.

However, it was Burke’s elbows that caused the damage as he had his opponent cut once over the eyebrow and one on his head to cause his team to pull him out after two rounds of action,

Iffy Khan earned a unanimous points victory against Aidy BushAshey in a 70kg contest, Khan dropped is opponent with well timed counter to cap off a good win.

Holly Spence also earned a unanimous points victory as she edged past Frida Clementz (Kenshiro) in a Thai Class C 60kg bout, after showcasing a great variety of kicking.

Fin Latter opened the action with a stoppage win against Tom Wilson (First Generation) in a Thai N Class bout after an array of leg kicks in his opponents corner the referee was forced to stop the contest.

Boxing

Scott McGovern headlined the boxing action as he dominated Peter Falk (Hizo Gym) stopping his opponent in the third round to clinch the vacant super-middleweight (77kg) title.

cGovern wasted no time in backing his man up from the first bell forcing him into a corner unleashing body shots and uppercuts. McGovern dropped Falk firstly in the second round after an array of body shots, and secondly in the third after a body shot and uppercut again forced Falk to the canvas slumping the Brighton man in the corner to prompt his team to throw the towel in. After the fight head trainer of the boxing team Paulo Da Silva said he ‘wasn’t surprised’ with Mcgovern’s shut out performance.

He said: “I wasn’t surprised with the result, I’ve known Scott since he was a kid so I know exactly what he is capable of and it was all part of the game plan we knew the opponent wouldn’t be able to cope with Scott’s pressure.”

Leontjev Raska opened the action against taking on John Barnard (First Generation) 74kg contest, Raska was counted on two occasions and was stopped in the second. Sam Haylor crusied past Darren Sercombe (Bessy’s Gym) to earn a second round stoppage, Haylor worked the body causing the first standing count, and after a left hook and right uppercut caused two more counts the bout was stopped in the second round. Rick Hopkins lost a close decision to Toby Allen 69kg (Raptors) in a 69kg contest, Hopkins was down in first following quick right hand, however he recovered well to record a strong second round, however he was outworked in the last round to narrowly lose on points.

Ash Cooke cruised past Marcus Stephenson (Jungle Gym) in a 68 kg contest to earn a unanimous points win. Cooke controlled the fight behind a well established jab attacking the body and finding home with right uppercuts.

Jarvis Grey convincingly defeated Will Murphy (Hammers Gym) in a 73kg bout, Grey floored Murphy with a thudding left hook just before the final bell to cap off a dominant performance. Louie Hewitt outpointed southpaw Aaron Cooper (FitToBox) in a 69kg bout, Hewitt landed a left-hook in the third to cause a standing count, but came away with the unanimous decision.

Laurie Baggot took a razor thin majority decision win against Jazz cripps (First Generation) in a 70kg contest which proved to be fight of the night. Nathan Davis lost a unanimous points decision to Jake Mcgoldrick (Raptors), Mcgoldrick beating Davis to the punch to edge out the opening two rounds.

After the show Da Silva said: “I’m a 100 percent proud of them they always fight their hear out and if anyone is going to fight one of the Lumpini boxers they know they’re in for a fight, they give it their all.

“It’s not about the results it’s the performance of the boxes that matters.”