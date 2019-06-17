Watch how Three Bridges survived to draw in rain-hit game with Horsham

Three Bridges managed to hang on for a draw at Horsham with just one wicket in hand.

After a wash out the previous week Bridges travelled to Horsham, who won the toss and chose to bat first. You can watch the video highlights below

Horsham started well with Tom Haines and Craig Gallagher taking the attack to the Bridges bowlers, as chances went begging they put together a 60 run opening stand before Adam Jones had Gallagher caught at point.

On what was a really flat pitch Thornely and Haines put on runs before Matt Blandford got the breakthrough bowling Thornely and then having George Garton caught at slip to get Bridges back in the game.

Still going Haines slowed the pace of his innings as he approached a century but fell short when he was caught of the bowling of Conor Golding. Horsham then chose to bat their full 58 overs.

Bridges ended up bowling out Horsham for 245 claiming full bowling points. Golding (4-44) and Jones (4-41) the two key bowlers.

The rain then started to fall and spiced the pitch up for the seamers, Horsham took advantage of this and reduced Bridges to 81-9 before the rain became near torrential and the players were forced off with Bridges nine down and 14 overs left with Nick Oxley taking 4-7.

It rained solidly for an hour before the players could get back on, with only four overs left Mike Rose and Blandford blunted the Horsham attack to claim a draw.