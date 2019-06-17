Weather the winner as Ifield's push for victory is thwarted

The weather was the big winner as Ifield’s push for a much needed win was thwarted by persistent rain after they had looked to be in a good position to pick up a decent haul of points.

Burgess Hill won the toss and in damp conditions did what most teams would do and asked Ifield to bat first.

Tom Wragg and Lex Wills started well and runs were coming reasonably freely before the home side picked up a couple of quick wickets to leave Ifield at 44 for 2. New batsmen Sam Dorrington and Prasansana Jayamanne played steadily and took the score to 74 before Jayamanne was trapped LBW for 30.

Skipper Jack Groves joined Dorrington and the scoring started to accelerate nicely before a rain break interrupted proceedings and the break worked better for Burgess Hill as not long after the resumption Groves was bowled for a well-made 35.

Dorrington was anchoring the innings well and went onto make a solid 64 before a mix-up with Luke Morris led to him being run out but Morris hit an explosive 38 off 22 balls and Dan Groves hit a quick fire 16 to allow Ifield to declare on 231 for 8 after 49 overs.

The rain increased during the tea break and the re-start was delayed but when the players were finally able to get out Ifield struck early when Jack Groves bowled Marshall with a good yorker but that was the signal for more rain and eventually the captains shook hands and it was 10 points each.

This was a much improved batting display by Ifield and they will look to take this form into next week’s home game against Lindfield.