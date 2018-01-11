World champion Cross played in Crawley Darts League

Newly-crowned world darts champion Rob Cross served his apprenticeship for the professional game by playing in the Crawley Friday League.

In his first year as a pro’ he amazed the darts world by beating 16-times champion Phil Taylor in the final on New Year’s Day.

Current Crawley Friday League secretary Andy Gurr played with the future arrows king for the Rugby Club team.

He could not have predicted he would go on to such greatness.

Gurr said: “Rob played in the Crawley Friday League for two years when he was living in Tonbridge.

“We used to play a lot of pairs together eight or nine years ago and he was a very good player.

“I could have imagined him playing at a very high level, but not becoming world champion.

“When he was 18 he was good but you could upset him easily.

“He now is very strong mentally and nothing much upsets him. The game’s 90 per cent mental.

“Previously he was probably playing three or four times a week for two or three hours, but now he is playing four or five hours a day and either competes or practises every day.”

Gurr added: “Rob has done a fantastic job and I wish him and his family all the best.”