Yellow jersey is up for grabs at Tour of Sussex

This year’s event will see 80 competitors battling it out to become the wearer of the coveted yellow jersey.

For 2018 tour has teams from all over the UK competing to win the race, and new for this year, they have their first international team riding, all the way from France.

Starting with stage 1 at Ditchling Beacon on Thursday July 5, each rider will tackle a single timed ascent of the famed climb. This will produce the first yellow and blue jersey wearers.

Spectators are encouraged to turn out and cheer the riders on. The event is free to attend, with coffee provided by local cafe Velusso. The first rider will start at around 7.30pm.

Stage 2 sees the Tour of Sussex move to Eastbourne. Starting directly outside the pier, competitors will be riding out of town onto the tough Beachy Head circuit.

Fans can watch on as the yellow jersey has to defend his lead, using his team mates to monitor threats whilst keeping him fed and watered. Who will win at Beachy Head? Many riders have tried to win and most fail. This will make for a most interesting spectacle. Stage 2 starts at 11am, with the finish at approximately 1pm on top of Beachy Head.

The route of Stage 3 is not to be underestimated. With a ‘hard mans’ course around Staplefield, Cuckfield and Balcombe, the riders will kick off at 9.30am, and push 60 miles around the West Sussex countryside. With numerous pubs and tea rooms on the route, fans can watch and stay fully refreshed.

On July 8 Stage 4 and Stage 5 are both part of the first ‘Tour of Sussex’ experience day, where fans get to participate and enjoy all the wonderful action at Goodwood Motor Circuit. The event is free to attend.

Their schedule includes the first ‘Tour of Sussex’ Sportive, taking in not just the circuit, but 55 miles around the fantastic Sussex countryside, finishing at the circuit in time for the tour’s family ‘Come and Ride’ event.

The ‘Come and Ride’ means anyone will be able to take to the circuit for 1.5 hours, no age restrictions.

Bring the family and follow in the wheel tracks of the Tour of Sussex riders. Hot and cold food, drinks and relaxation are available at the Air Traffic Control Cafe.

Stage 4 of the Tour of Sussex is a ‘Team Time Trial’, where each team attempts to set the fastest time over two laps of Goodwood, with the total time added to their individual time, this stage could well see the yellow change hands.

Stage 5 will be the final stage of this year’s race, and with time at the top likely to be tight, and with bonuses on offer, organisers expect this to be action packed.

A statement from Tour of Sussex read: “This event is the final event of the day, and we hope you will be there to cheer the riders on. This race is a first, with a zero emissions convoy.”

This year’s sponsors: ORRO Bikes, Brewin Dolphin, Mike Oliver Associates, Leigh Day, iLB Smart Lights.