15 pictures of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Primary School's 'normal' sports day

KS1 sports day took place during the morning with all children rotating around six sporting events.

The children all took part in an obstacle race, egg and spoon race, hurdles, throwing the javelin (overarm), throwing bean bags into hoops (underarm) and the “hot

potato” race. All classes ended with relay races.

SEE ALSO 22 photos of Crawley and Horley school new starters from 2007 - including Southgate, Waterfield, Seymour, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Meath Green and Horley InfantsA spokesperson from the school said: "Without exception, ALL the children excelled themselves performing with determination, enthusiasm and most importantly, very obvious enjoyment. The staff also excelled with their organisation, efforts and continued support for all the children. Parents were allowed at the event and it was such a pleasure to see so many able to support their children."

KS2 sports day took place during the afternoon where the children are all allocated different sports according to their preferences.

The events were sprinting, hurdles, 180m run, skipping, shot put, javelin, discus, agility, long jump. This year they also managed to include some other sports, introducing basketball and hockey skills.

The school spokesperson said: "Again, the children embraced the challenges displaying so many of the Olympic values we promote. The children displayed determination,

passion, honesty, self-belief, respect and especially teamwork, supporting others and working hard for their house group.

"The KS2 staff also worked hard to ensure the afternoon ran smoothly, everyone supporting.

"Once again the parents were amazing with their support for staff and children alike and their willingness to take part. We look forward to a more normal year ahead from September and another wonderful sports day in 2022."

