All six Crawley Eagles sides soar to victory

The returning Imran Mehboob put in a match-winning display for Crawley Eagles CC against Eastbourne CC 2nd XI on Saturday. Picture by Jon Rigby

Bowler Imran Mehboob returned from injury to take four wickets in Eagles’ 50-run win at Eastbourne CC 2nd XI in Division 3 East.

Eagles won the toss and elected to bat. A quickfire 50 from all-rounder Atif Ali helped Eagles to 226-8 off 45 overs,

Eagles needed to bowl well on a good batting track and Mehboob, with his skilful swing bowling, managed to take the scalps of Eastbourne’s top four.

Eagles bowled out the hosts for 176 in 33 overs, and Mehboob finished with 4-30 off his nine overs in a match-winning display.

Captain Anjum Zafar said: “It was great to have Imran back from injury. He bowled very well to help set up this win.”

Eagles welcome Portslade CC to Cherry Lane on Saturday hoping to keep this form going.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 2ND XI

Dilshan De Silva was the man of the match as Eagles 2nd XI beat Arundel CC by three wickets at Cherry Lane in Division 6 West.

The visitors batted first and scored 205-9 off 40 overs. Keiron Hornsbury top-scored with 52 while De Silva took 3-27.

In reply De Silva top-scored with 29 to help Eagles take a well-deserved win.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 3RD XI

Selsey CC had to concede their Division 7 West fixture at Eagles 3rd XI, resulting in Eagles being given the win and the full 30 points.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 4TH XI

Crawley Eagles 4th XI travelled down to Arundel CC 2nd XI and returned with a win in Division 8 West.

The hosted batted first scoring 186-9 off 40 overs. Jon Murtagh top-scored with 63 while Amir Malik was the pick of the Eagles bowlers with 4-45 off his nine overs.

In reply Kamran Ilyas (81 not out) and Aftab Baig (63 not out) saw the visitors home in less than 25 overs for a comfortable win.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 5TH XI

Eagles 5th XI had a welcome win over Horsham Trinity CC 2nd XI at Bewbush in Division 9 West.

On a tough wicket Eagles managed a score of 146 all out from 39 overs, Ahmed Mafaas Mohammed top-scoring with 37.

In reply the visitors were all out for 113. Eagles' left arm swing bowler Ashif Cader, with 3-17 off his seven overs, was the man of the match.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 6TH XI

Rizwan Ibralebbe followed last week's 85 not out with another brilliant man of the match performance with bat and ball to help Eagles 6th XI to a five-wicket win over Ram CC 3rd XI in Division 10 West.