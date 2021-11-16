Crawley Boxing Club gear up for blockbusting bouts

Crawley Boxing Club's Keith Gabriel (left) and Luke Massey. Picture courtesy of Ron Parsons

The fight extravaganza takes place at the Goffs Park Social Club next Sunday (November 28), and is in honour of the late, great Geoff Hopcraft.

With the clock ticking down, the town's leading boxers are training harder than ever to ensure they are in the best possible shape of their ring careers.

The man with the hardest job right now is the senior head coach Keith Gabriel. With a completely new squad of boxers to prepare, the likeable Scouser Gabriel has performed wonders.

Leading the charge is the stylish Mo Hassine, a tall upright classy boxer aiming to extend his winning run when he faces the dangerous Frank Grandon from Southampton's Golden Ring club.

Another Golden Ring boxer Jack White provides the opposition for Crawley' s all action Luke Massey. Meanwhile, stablemate David Molnar makes his ring debut against the capable Whitehawk fighter Barney Flint.

What could be the fight of the day is young Rhys Neal, looking for a much-needed win, against Margate crowdpleaser Jack Parker.

Crawley's juniors will be well represented by tough Ukrainian Dmitry Ilyuk up against Eastleigh boxer Alfie Brown.

There's also a ring debut for junior heavyweight prospect Dejan Wanda in the pick of the undercard.