Crawley Eagles grounded by league leaders

Crawley Eagles CC captain Anjum Zafar. Picture by Derek Martin

The visitors elected to bat and Dan Seabrook (100) and Daniel Stickles (101) took the score to 275-4 off 45 overs.

In reply Eagles were well placed at 141-2 off 24 overs but a batting collapse, lead by Rye's Harry Smeed (4-27), resulted in the host falling short at 193 all out.

Eagles captain Anjum Zafar said: “This was a poor performance all-round, and we will need to bounce back quickly”

Eagles travel to Bexhill CC on Saturday hoping to get back to winning ways.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 2ND XI

Eagles second team lost by eight wickets at a strong West Chiltington & Thakeham CC 2nd XI in Division 6 West.

Eagles batted first but only Shannaz Rehan (47) performed well as the team was all out for a below par 172. The hosts chased down the target in 37 overs to take the win.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 3RD XI

Eagles third team continue to climb Division 7 West with a close 10-run win at home against Goring by Sea CC 2nd XI.

Eagles batted first and scored 227-7, Ajaz Khan top-scoring with 44. In reply the visitors did well to get to 217-8 as Qasim Muzammal took 3-25 off his eight overs.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 4TH XI

Eagles fourth team were beaten comprehensively by 118 runs away at Chichester Priory Park CC 3rd XI in Division 8 West.

The hosts batted first and scored 216-4 off 40 overs. Veteran Jafar Nazir bowled well with 2-27 off his nine overs.

Eagles batting collapsed in the reply and they ended on 98 all out.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 5TH XI

Eagles fifth team lost at a close game against a strong Chippingdale CC 2nd XI by three wickets in Division 9 West.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 6TH XI