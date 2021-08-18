Crawley Jets Wheelchair Rugby return to training

In preparation for the return and with the support of grants from Sport England and Active Sussex County Sports Partnership Trust along with its sponsors Milestones Accountancy Solutions (MAS) and AF Scaffolding plus donations from members Mike Gosling and Gerry Callus the team has recently purchased 4 new wheelchairs and a trailer to transport the teams growing equipment demands.

The squad who are part of the GB wheelchair rugby (GBWR) association aims to participate in 5s tournament in January but will continue to have friendly matches against other wheelchair teams.

Crawley Jets Wheelchair Rugby team

The squad is now at approx. 8 players but more are very welcome to join in, have fun, return to fitness and meet some new friends.

The team are a fully integrated part of Crawley RFC and benefit from all the activities and events held at Crawley RFC’s clubhouse in Ifield Avenue, Crawley.