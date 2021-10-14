Crawley judo club youngsters make a fantastic return to competition

Front row from left: Sienna Robottom, Kiera Dengate, Freya Wheatley. Back row from left: Joseph Wheatley, Rayyan Mezali, Sebbie Robottom, Bradley Dengate, Rami Mezali

For some, it was their first event since joining the club in April this year, and for others it was their first in 18 months.

Rayyan and Remi Mezali and Josephy Wheatley kicked things off in the boys’ red belt.

This was the trio’s first judo event and they all fought brilliantly, showing the skills they have learned over the past six months.

Rayyan scooped silver, while Rami and Joseph took home bronze.

Following the red belts were the yellow and orange belts, and Kin Ryu was represented by Bradley Dengate, Alex McKee and Sebbie Robottom.

All three boys were excited to return to competition and had really good opponents to push them all the way.

Bradley walked off with the gold, Sebbie won bronze, and Alex finished fifth.

In the red belt girls’ section, the club was represented by Kiera Dengate, Sienna Robottom and Freya Wheatley.

The girls all worked hard to motivate each other and showed amazing team spirit as they cheered each other on. Kiera and Sienna both scored golds, while Freya took bronze.

The final athlete to take to the mats was Rebecca Worrall in the orange belt girls’ section.