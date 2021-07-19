Crawley parkruns will return this weekend

In addition, the Tilgate junior parkrun will return to normal age categories from this weekend, once again welcoming children from ages 4-14. The council has been working with the local event directors to ensure that the events can return safely – for runners and other park users.

The 5km adult parkruns at Tilgate Park and Ifield Mill Pond will recommence from Saturday 24 July. The 2k junior parkrun at Tilgate Park will restart for all children ages 4-14 from Sunday 25 July. All start at 9am.

parkruns return in Crawley this weekend

Parkrun is a free, timed, weekly run organised by local volunteer groups. The total weekly attendance before lockdown was about 1,000 runners; this number is expected to increase because running has grown in popularity over the past 15 months.