Crawley racer Hand endures tough weekend at Knockhill

Action from Charlie Hand's double-header at Knockhill in the Junior Saloons. Pictures by John Stewart

Running the anti clockwise version of the circuit for Saturday, the Crawley teenager secured pole position with just 0.333 secs to spare over Harvey Caton.

The first start was red-flagged after a collision on the grid, but Hand had got away well, running side by side with Caton into turn one, until he was tapped into a spin.

It was another good restart running three abreast with Ruben Hage and Ashley Gregory on to the straight. But with Hand leading going into a chicane, he braked and had contact from behind, sending him into the gravel.

Hand takes a spin in the wet

After a quick check in the pitlane from the Westbourne crew he was on his way again, but he was three laps down and unclassified.

Taking pole again for Sunday’s race, it was another good start but Alfie Jeakins headed the chase. But after two laps out came the safety car.

It was two laps before the green flag was waved and the race was on again. Hand was still out in front but on lap nine the side of his car was hit.

He got back out in third place and chased hard over the final two laps to reduce the gap and was only 0.285 secs off the lead as they took the flag, in a disappointing third.