Crawley Rugby Club thrilled to host biggest ever Festival of Mini Rugby

The club has held an October Mini Rugby inter-club festival for many years but this was the biggest ever.

57 teams came to Crawley from almost every rugby club in Sussex, from as far afield as Hastings, Eastbourne, and Chichester and it seems that a great time was had by all, especially the 350 or so seven and eight-year-olds participating.

Crawley Under 8s in action against Lewes Under 8s.

Everyone was keen to play lots of games and that is exactly what the players did.

Crawley Under 8s and Under 9s gave a very good account of themselves assisted by their enthusiastic bands of supporters.

Crawley Rugby Club is open to girls and boys from age 3 upwards and we are very keen to recruit more players – so if you think your children would like to ‘give it a try’ – check out the club's website https://www.crawleyrfc.com or contact Chris Jones (Crawley RFC Mini Rugby Manager) on 07544 060119.