Crawley set to welcome UK's Strongest Man competition

Shepherds Field Farm in Colgate will play host to the UK’s Strongest Man under 105kg on Sunday, July 11.

The event will be held the day after Horsham hosts its novice strongest man competition.

The competitors will battle it out over eight tough events that will test all types of strength.

The event's organiser, Brett Miles, with the Viribus stone

Brett Miles, who is organising the event, said: “The men are going to have to take part in carrying events like; farmer’s walks that are as heavy as 21 stone in each hand; frame carries that weigh over 300kg for a 20 meter distance; a 410kg super yoke carry, which is just shy of 65 stone to you and me.

“They are also going to have to do a very heavy pressing event, lifting very heavy weights overhead.

“Head referee on the day will be Rob Frampton, a former World's Strongest Man competitor and all-round nice guy!”

Strongman competitions have three different weight classes - under 90kg, under 105kg and an open weight class.

Athletes must make weight either the day before or the morning of the competition.

For the UK’s Strongest Man under 105kg, all the athletes must qualify by placing in the top six or seven in a regional qualifier.

Brett added: “All the athletes competing on the day have earned their spot and are some of the strongest men from around the country.

“But there is one exception. Matt Cole is the current two-time UK champion and he will be defending his title on the day.

“As the current champion he automatically qualifies for the final.”

Over the weekend, Brett will invite people to attempt to lift the Viribus stone.

Viribus, which means strength in Latin, weighs 164kg and anyone who successfully lifts the stone will have their name written into history.

Brett said: “We will be exhibiting Viribus, the South of England's strength stone or manhood stone, as an open challenge to anybody that thinks they have what it takes, and is strong enough, to lift the mighty stone and load it onto a platform.

“The stone is a big challenge to lift. On completion of the lift, the lifter's name is recorded in a book as a little piece of history.

“Only the strongest men will have their names added in the book.”

All spectators are welcome and if anyone wants to compete in the novice Horsham’s Strongest Man competition please Brett at [email protected] for more details.